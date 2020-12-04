Tamil Nadu

Three girls drown in Palar

The bodies of three schoolgirls, who were feared drowned in the Palar river in Kancheepuram district, were washed ashore on Thursday.

According to police, Jeyashree, 16, her younger sister Subashree, 15, and their neighbour Ponni, 14, resided in Vinayagar Koil in Thumbavanam village in Kancheepuram district.

While Jayashree was a class 11 student, Subashree was in 10th standard and Ponni was in 9th standard. On Thursday when their parents had gone for work, Damodraran a neighbour took them to show the gushing Palar river near Valanthottam.

When the girls stepped into the water to wash their legs, the soft river sand beneath their legs gave away and they fell into the water. Damodaran informed the Magaral police about the incident.

After sometime, the bodies of Jayashree and Subashree washed ashore near Kuruvimalai. A little later, the TNFRS personnel found the body of Ponni also.

