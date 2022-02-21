Three from Madurai killed in a road accident near Andipatti; 10 others injured

Traffic hit on Madurai-Theni road

Mangled remains of a car that collided head on with another car at Thimmarasanaickanur Vilakku near Andipatti in Theni district on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Three persons, including a car driver, died in an accident near here on Monday evening and 10 others suffered multiple injuries.

Police said that four persons from Chekkanoorani near Madurai had come to Cumbum in Theni district to attend a function. The four were identified as Muruga Prabhu (44), Sivapandi (48), Selvam (55) and Pandiarajan (44).

It is said that the four, while returning to Chekkanoorani from Cumbum in a car, collided head-on with another car coming in the opposite direction near Andipatti Pass. The impact, according to the police, was huge and both the cars were badly damaged. A van which was coming behind the car also bore the brunt.

The van was said to be proceeding from Madurai to Kerala in which at least 10 passengers were travelling.

It is said that Muruga Prabhu died on the spot, while two others identified as Selvam and Sivapandi died at the Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Pandiarajan was said to be critical and has been shifted to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. Passengers who were travelling in the other car and van were said to have suffered multiple injuries.

A police officer supervising the rescue operation said that traffic on the Madurai-Theni Road resumed after about 45 minutes. Fire and Rescue service personnel said that they had a tough time in bringing out the injured and the cars were damaged badly.