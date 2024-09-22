ADVERTISEMENT

Three friends killed in road accident in Tiruvannamalai district

Published - September 22, 2024 11:53 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Three persons died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle on Arani - Arcot Bypass Road at Sevoor village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours on September 22, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by an unknown vehicle on Arani - Arcot Bypass Road at Sevoor village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

The deceased have been identified as M. Saranraj, 21, R. Manikandan, 22, and R. Rajesh, 19. Saranraj and Rajesh belong to Mullipattu village and Manikandan was a resident of neighbouring Ariyapadi village near Arani town.

Initial inquiry revealed that Manikandan, who was unemployed, and Saranraj, who worked in a private finance firm in Arani, were classmates during their graduation days in Vellore. As Rajesh, who worked in a private jewellery showroom in Chennai, returned to his native village for the weekend, the trio decided to meet near Arani town.

As they were returning home on the poorly lit stretch, which was maintained by State Highways, an unknown vehicle hit the trio, who were travelling in the same two-wheeler. In the impact, they were thrown from the two-wheeler and died on the spot. The incident happened around 12.30 a.m. 

A few motorists noticed them and alerted Arani Taluk police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Government Taluk Hospital in Arani town for postmortem. A case was registered. Police are analysing CCTV footage on the route to identify the vehicle that was involved in the accident.

