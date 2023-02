February 04, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 29 persons are under treatment on Friday, with three more persons — two in Chennai and one in Madurai — testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. A total of 4,820 samples were tested.

Six more persons were discharged after recovery. So far, 35,56,593 persons have recovered. The State reported no death due to the infection. So far, 38,049 persons have succumbed to the infection, according to the daily bulletin issued by the Public Health Department.