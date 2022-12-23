ADVERTISEMENT

Three Forest Department staffers suspended for illegal tree felling on IISWC Udhagamandalam campus

December 23, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Action follows the stand-off between the Department and the IISWC over the illegal felling of 370 trees on leased forestland earlier this year. The estimated loss stood at ₹49 lakh.

The Hindu Bureau

Eucalyptus, wattle and acacia trees were allegedly chopped off. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three staff members of the Forest Department, including a ranger, were suspended after the stand-off between the Department and the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC) over the illegal felling of 370 trees on leased forestland earlier this year.

The Department’s inquiry blamed the illegal felling on a senior scientist and a staff member of the ICAR-IISWC’s Udhagamandalam station.

They had allegedly colluded with a timber contractor and smuggled 370 exotic species from 255 acres leased to the IISWC by the Department. IISWC senior staff members made counter-accusations against some Department workers.

IISWC officials said the decision to remove “wind-fallen,” uprooted and felled trees was made at the behest of a forest ranger, who had first mooted the idea at a meeting with senior officials.

The IISWC head denied the charge that the institute had tried to remove the trees and said it had asked on several occasions for a letter of permission for removal of the trees. But it was not issued. The IISWC head was largely exonerated by the investigation.

However, a senior scientist and a staff member were found responsible and they were directed to compensate the Department for the estimated loss from the sale of timber as firewood. The sum was put at ₹49 lakh, but officials said it could be re-evaluated.

Based on the complaints made by the IISWC, a forest ranger, a guard and a forester were suspended.

Department officials said information about the collusion of IISWC staff members was reported to the IISWC headquarters in Dehradun and action was sought against them.

