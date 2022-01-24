Three fishers from Nagapattinam district face mid-sea attack by pirates; nets, catch stolen

VEDARANYAM

24 January 2022 16:15 IST

The men have been admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital with internal injuries; a case has been registered

Three fishers of Pushpavanam village in Nagapattinam district, were reportedly attacked mid-sea in darkness, and robbed of their nets and catch by suspected sea pirates during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

According to the fishers, a group of pirates attacked them indiscriminately before fleeing. They were admitted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital for treatment of internal injuries. There was no danger to their lives, sources said.

Fishers are being advised by elders in the coastal hamlets to venture into sea in large groups, due to apprehensions that the problem of sea piracy will become a recurring phenomenon due to the economic problems in the island nation of Sri Lanka.

The Vedaranyam Marine Police have registered a case.