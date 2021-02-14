Three engaged for cleaning septic tank killed near Sriperumbudur

Three persons who were engaged in cleaning a septic tank in a private catering company were killed in Sriperumbudur of Kancheepuram district on Sunday.
According to a senior police official of Kancheepuram district, the accident happened in a private catering company located at Katrambakkam coming under Somangalam Police limits.
The police official said as per the initial investigation the three deceased were identified as Murugan, 41; Bhagyaraj, 40, of Katrambakkam and Arumugam, 45, of Amarambedu.
The police official pointed out the three bodies have been sent to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post mortem.
Senior police officials of Kancheepuram district visited the accident site and are investigating the cause of the accident.
