Three electrocuted in agricultural field near Udhagamandalam

Three persons were electrocuted in Athikkal village near Kadasolai, a few kilometers away from Udhagamandalam town, on Saturday.

Police officials identified the deceased as Balan, 45, from Nunthala, Kumar, 55, from Kadasolai and Manniammal, 60, a village resident. Their bodies were discovered in an agricultural plot in the area on late Saturday evening.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam for postmortem. Police said they were probing whether an electric fence, erected to keep animals out of the farm, led to their deaths or if it was a wire connected to a motor. Further investigation is on.