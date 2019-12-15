Tamil Nadu

Three electrocuted in agricultural field near Udhagamandalam

more-in

Electric fence erected to keep animals away under the scanner

Three persons were electrocuted in Athikkal village near Kadasolai, a few kilometers away from Udhagamandalam town, on Saturday.

Police officials identified the deceased as Balan, 45, from Nunthala, Kumar, 55, from Kadasolai and Manniammal, 60, a village resident. Their bodies were discovered in an agricultural plot in the area on late Saturday evening.

Police retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government headquarters hospital in Udhagamandalam for postmortem. Police said they were probing whether an electric fence, erected to keep animals out of the farm, led to their deaths or if it was a wire connected to a motor. Further investigation is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
crime
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 12:39:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-electrocuted-in-agricultural-field-near-udhagamandalam/article30308290.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY