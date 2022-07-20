Tamil Nadu

Three electrocuted after touching electric fence near Marakkanam

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM July 20, 2022 12:00 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 12:00 IST

Three persons were electrocuted to death after they stepped on an electric fence that was illegally erected by a farmer at Vanniper near Marakkanam in the district on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Murugadass, 45, Venkatesh, 44, and Subramani, 40 of the same area.

According to the police, the electric fence was erected by Padmanabhan to prevent wild boars from damaging his crops. The incident occurred at 10 p.m. The trio went for hunting hares when they came into contact with the electric fence. The trio died on the spot. The Brammadesam police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...