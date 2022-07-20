Three electrocuted after touching electric fence near Marakkanam

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 12:00 IST

Special Correspondent July 20, 2022 12:00 IST

They came into contact with the fence at 10 p.m. while going for hunting hares

They came into contact with the fence at 10 p.m. while going for hunting hares

Three persons were electrocuted to death after they stepped on an electric fence that was illegally erected by a farmer at Vanniper near Marakkanam in the district on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Murugadass, 45, Venkatesh, 44, and Subramani, 40 of the same area. According to the police, the electric fence was erected by Padmanabhan to prevent wild boars from damaging his crops. The incident occurred at 10 p.m. The trio went for hunting hares when they came into contact with the electric fence. The trio died on the spot. The Brammadesam police have registered a case.



Our code of editorial values