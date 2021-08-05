Three e-cars deployed at VOC Port, making it first major port to deploy electric vehicles

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Port’s vision to induct clean fuel strategies and reduce emission at the Port, chairman T. K. Ramachandran said

The VOC Port Trust has become the first major port in the country to deploy e-cars. It has inducted three Tata Xpres-T electric vehicles in the first phase.

Port Chairman, T. K. Ramachandran, flagged off the e-vehicles (EVs) in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, Deputy Chairman, V. Suresh Babu, Chief Mechanical Engineer, and other senior officials at the administrative office on Wednesday. Executive vice president, EESL Group, virtually joined the event. The public sector undertaking joint venture, under the Ministry of Power, has supplied these vehicles on lease for six years. A similar number of vehicles will get inducted in the near future.

As part of a wet lease agreement, EESL will also be providing charging points at the Port, insurance, registration, deployment of drivers and maintenance of the vehicles. The monthly recurring cost payable to EESL, excluding electricity consumption charges, will be ₹40,000.

The EVs being deployed have a 21.50 kWh Lithium ion battery pack, capable of powering the vehicle for 231 kilometres on a single charge. The battery pack would be powered by an AC charger set-up that can simultaneously charge three cars (3 outputs) at a time with an output power rating of 3.3kW per car. The charger can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in eight hours. With zero tail-pipe emission, each electric vehicle would reduce the greenhouse gas footprint by more than 1.5 tonnes of carbondioxide every year.

“As part of ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is committed to leading the world in safe, sustainable and green maritime sector and adhere to globally-recognised environmental quality standards. V.O. Chidambaranar Port is equally inspired to induct multi-clean fuel strategies to reduce emissions at the Port,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

E-mobility promotion

The Port also has planned to launch a green initiative for promoting e-mobility in Thoothukudi and on the roads leading to cities like Tirunelveli and Madurai as a corporate social responsibility project. As part of this, a number of charging stations will be established in collaboration with EESL for convenience of EV owners and taxi operators at public places in government parking areas like airports, railway parking etc. through a pay-per-use model. The initiative will not only boost faster adoption of smart technology and the overall e-mobility sector in this part of the State, but also aid to reduce the foreign currency burden on the country towards import of crude oil, Mr. Ramachandran contended.

“We have established 500 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plants at various buildings of the Port and a 140 KW Rooftop Solar Power Plant work is in the final stage of completion. Additional proposals have also been initiated for installing around 270 KW solar roof top power plants at various locations of Port establishments. A 500 KVA shore power supply has been installed to provide electric power to ships to reduce carbon foot print at berths. All buildings of the Port have been provided with LED Lights,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Air quality monitoring

To monitor the air quality in the Port area, ambient air quality monitoring stations have been commissioned at three locations, he noted.

To suppress dust emanating from Port operation, a Mobile Fogging Machine, a Road Sweeping Machines and water sprinklers have also been commissioned. The Port was also in the process of establishing a 2.8 MW wind farm at the Port estate to meet the comprehensive energy requirements of the Port. The feasibility of setting up LNG bunkering facility is also being explored.

Mr. Saurabh Kumar stated that EESL was committed to extending its support in all the energy efficiency initiatives of the Port. In a bid to promote faster adoption of electric mobility, EESL was providing two-wheelers to the employees of government organisations with EMI and salary deduction options.