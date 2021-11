CHENNAI

30 November 2021 01:22 IST

Three members of the DMK, who were recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, took oath on the opening day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also chairman of the Rajya Sabha, called on the three members Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, K.R.N. Rajesh Kumar, and M.M. Abdullah to take oath.

