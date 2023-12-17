Three-dimensional knee preservation helps woman from Delhi with severe arthritis

December 17, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

A woman in her fifties with severe arthritis in her right knee, who underwent a three-dimensional knee preservation surgery more than two years ago at Rathi Med Hospital here, has recovered well, the doctors at the hospital said.

According to a release by the hospital, the woman from Delhi approached the hospital in 2021 with an inability to stand due to severe pain. Doctors found that the inner part of her knee and the inner meniscus, which absorbs the shock, had been torn and displaced from its proper position, which was the reason for the arthritis.

N. Ragunanthan, orthopaedic and sports surgeon at the hospital, decided to avoid knee replacement, considering her relatively young age and the revision surgery she may require in future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, he and his team performed a three-dimensional knee preservation to correct the alignment, reposition the meniscus, and used a cartilage regeneration technique to assist the maturation of new cartilage.

The release said the patient could walk the next day and was discharged in two days. The patient, who was examined recently after two-and-a-half years of surgery, showed that the deformity had been corrected. She was able to do daily chores without pain or discomfort.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT