The three got into the tank and fainted inside after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to remove the blockage

The victims were engaged by a contractor for clearing a blockage in a septic tank at Sathyam Grand Resorts and Hotels, Sriperumbudur. Photo: sathyamgrouphotels.in

The three got into the tank and fainted inside after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to remove the blockage

Three workers asphyxiated to death while cleaning a septic tank at a resort near Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district on October 21.

The victims were identified as Ranganathan, 51, Naveen Kumar, 30, and Thirumalai, 18, from Katchipattu near Sriperumbudur.

The police said four persons from Katchipattu were engaged by a contractor, who regularly works for Sathyam Grand Resorts and Hotels, Sriperumbudur, for clearing a blockage in a septic tank with a capacity of 5,000 litres. Around 11 a.m., the three workers got into the tank. They drowned after inhaling poisonous gas while trying to remove the blockage. The fourth worker raised an alarm. The police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Sriperumbudur retrieved the bodies after pumping out the sludge from the tank.

A senior police officer said awareness campaigns had been launched earlier to prevent deaths by means of manual scavenging. They (the hotel management) could have sought the assistance of civic bodies and adopted a safe method.

Two arrested

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar said: “A criminal case has been registered against the hotel management and the person who acted as an interface.” Two persons — manager of the hotel Murali and the contractor Rajini were picked up by Sriperumbudur police.

The bodies were sent to the Government General Hospital, Sriperumbudur.

The relatives of the victims and the villagers staged a protest and refused to accept the bodies unless strict action was taken against the persons responsible for deaths.

Sriperumbudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai visited the bereaved families and consoled them.

Meanwhile, the police booked a case under Section 304(i) (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.