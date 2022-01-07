Three die in van-car collision at Perunagar near Kancheepuram

Three persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided head on with a van in Perunagar near Kancheepuram on Thursday.

The identity of the victims were given as P. Selvam, 29, J. Sundaramoorthy, 30, and M. Saravanan, 27, all from Ariyalur district. The police said Sundaramoorthy was planning to set up a shop for supplying water cans in Tiruvallur district and was travelling with his two friends. When they reached Perunagar around 1.30 a.m., the car collided with the van.

Thirteen women and three men travelling in the van to Melmaruvathur from Chengalpattu were injured. The police sent the bodies to the Government General Hospital in Kancheepuram for post-mortem.