Three die in road accident in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin announces solatium

August 02, 2022 11:08 IST

Tamil Nadu CM M.K Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

Three persons died on the spot when a car hit them on Sholinghur-Arakkonam Road in Ranipet district on Monday. The deceased in the accident near Minnalammal temple at SR Kandigai were identified as Srinivasan, Unnamalai and Kanniappan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled their death and announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh to families of each of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

