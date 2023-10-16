HamberMenu
Three die as portico of community hall collapses near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district

October 16, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The community hall at Kozhumam near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, portico of which collapsed killing three persons on Monday.

The community hall at Kozhumam near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, portico of which collapsed killing three persons on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons from Kozhumam near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district died when the roof of a community hall’s portico, where they sought shelter during rain, collapsed on them on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as M. Muraliraja (35), C. Gowtham (29) and B. Manikandan (28), all daily wage labourers and friends from Kozhumam.

The accident took place when the trio was standing at the portico of the community hall, locally known as ‘chavadi’, on Udumalpet – Palani Road around 8 a.m. The trio, who used to go to work sites together, was reportedly waiting for a bus.

The police said the concrete roof of the portico, which was drenched and weakened in recent rain, collapsed on them, burying them under the debris.

People from the vicinity rushed to the spot and alerted the Komaralingam police and the fire and rescue services. The locals started removing the debris and pulled out the men with the help of the police. Though the three men were rushed to the Government Hospital, Udumalpet, they were declared brought dead.

A fire brigade from the Udumalpet fire station said they received a call at 8.15 a.m. The public and the police had pulled out the victims from the debris by the time they reached the spot, which is around 20 km away. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

A senior police officer said a major tragedy was averted as several other people, who also sought shelter at the portico due to rain, boarded a bus some minutes before the accident. According to locals, the building was constructed for members of a community some 50 years ago, the official added.

