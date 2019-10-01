Three die as mini-lorry catches fire

Three persons were killed and 10 injured when a mini-lorry carrying crackers caught fire at Nangilikondan near Gingee in the district on Monday.

The names of two victims were given as Ilavarasan, driver of the mini lorry and Saibaba, cleaner from Murungampakkam in Puducherry, while the identity of the third person was not known.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said that Parasuraman, a Tiruvannamalai-based cracker shop owner, had procured crackers from Veerasamy who runs a licensed cracker shop in Ariyankuppam in Puducherry.

Ilavarasan and Saibaba were transporting the crackers to Tiruvannamalai. Near Nangilikondan, Ilavarasan noticed smoke from the radiator and stopped the vehicle near a tea shop around 7.30 a.m. He was checking the radiator when locals alerted him of smoke from the rear of the vehicle.

Loud blast

The cracker bundles started exploding and the fire started spreading to a tea shop, saloon and six other buildings in the vicinity. Locals heard a blast and saw smoke and flame engulfing the place. Ilavarasan and Saibaba, who were standing near the vehicle, died on the spot.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that the mini lorry was ripped apart. Several bystanders were injured in the explosion. Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

Mr. Jayakumar said that Veerasamy had not followed mandatory safety measures for transporting the crackers. He was arrested and a case registered under the Explosives and Substances Act.

The police retrieved the bodies of three victims and sent them for post-mortem.

Senthil Velavan, 45, Suresh, 45, Baasha, 38, his wife Ayesha, 45, Ranga, 60, Vinayagam, 40, Lavanya, 15, Mariammal, 18, Sivasankar, 40 and Kalpana, 25, sustained burns and were rushed to the Gingee General Hospital. Further investigations are on.