Three die, 14 injured in bus-truck collision in Pudukottai

Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, died and 14 others injured in an accident involving a government bus and a truck at Pillamangalam near Thirumayam in Pudukottai district early on Sunday.
The bus was bound for Sivaganga from Chennai when it collided head on with the lorry, police sources said.
Two bus passengers, including the boy Kaushik Karthik, died in the collision. The identity of the second passenger, a man aged around 35, is yet to be established. The lorry driver, Kannan, was also killed.
The injured were rushed to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. The Thirumayam Police are investigating.
