Three detained under Goondas Act

VILLUPURAM:

28 September 2021 14:25 IST

Acting on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police, N. Shreenatha, the Collector ordered their detention.

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Monday ordered the detention of three youth who were arrested in an attempt to murder case under the Goondas Act.

Police sources said the trio identified as K. Dan alias Pennarasu, 21, K. Siva alias Vinodh, 22 of Muthialpet in Puducherry and B. Hussein, 21 of Kottakuppam were arrested by the police recently for hurling a country-made bomb on one named Murasoli Maran during a temple festival in Kandamangalam on August 31.

Acting on the recommendations of the Superintendent of Police, N. Shreenatha, the Collector ordered their detention. The orders were served on the accused lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Advertising

Advertising