Three deaths in Virudhunagar, two in Madurai

MADURAI

17 June 2021 21:13 IST

Madurai recorded 164 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which increased the total number of positive cases in the district to 70,842.

Two fatalities were recorded, with which the district’s death toll rose to 1,050. A total of 939 persons were discharged from hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

Virudhunagar reported 142 fresh cases, the lowest number of new cases since May 3. The district also registered the discharge of 513 persons.

Three more patients – all men aged above 50 – succumbed to the viral infection on Thursday.