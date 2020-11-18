Three dead in road accident in Vaniyambadi

Tirupathur

18 November 2020 16:54 IST

Police said three others were injured in the collision between a van and a motorbike, and have been admitted to hospital

Three persons died after a van and a motorbike were in a head-on collision in Vaniyambadi during the early hours of Wednesday. Three others, who are critically injured, have been admitted to hospital.

According to police, Sekhar, 45, from Tiruvannamalai was driving a van, with some goods in it, from Arcot to Krishnagiri. Gunasekaran, 32, from Cheyyar and one more person were there in the van. When the vehicle was passing by Chettiyappanur village, three youngsters on a motorbike -- Dinesh of Narayanapuram, Aakash of Nadipattarai and Shankar from Bedhabvepampattu -- came from the opposite direction at great speed and collided with the van.

Advertising

Advertising

In the impact, Sekhar lost control of the van and rammed against a wall. Gunasekaran who was sitting near the driver died on the spot. Hearing the noise, some passers-by and local village residents rushed to the spot. “The injured were rushed to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital for treatment,” said a police source.

However, Aakash and Shankar who were on the motobike succumbed to injuries. The other three are still in the ICU. The police have registered a case and are investigating. “To reduce driving at night, we are requesting drivers to rest for a few hours and are providing refreshments. Despite all our efforts, such accidents happen,” said a senior police officer.