Three dead after van rams into tea shop

Four-year-old boy among those killed

Three persons, including a four-year-old boy, died after an inebriated driver rammed his van into a roadside tea shop, in Chinnavarivakkam village, Ambur, on Saturday. A few more were injured in the accident.

According to the police, a group of people were having tea at the shop, when a mini van, heading from Ambur to Pernambut, drove into the tea shop. Four-year-old Manimaran and 45-year-old Subramani died on the spot. Five others were injured and rushed to a hospital.

Soon after the accident, the van driver, Elangovan, fled the spot. He was later nabbed by the police.

17-year-old dies

On Sunday morning, Dinesh,17, who was injured in the accident, died at the hospital, the police said.

“Elangovan had unloaded the goods he was carrying in his vehicle, and was headed to Pernambut when the accident took place. We have booked him for drunken driving and he has been arrested,” a senior police officer said.