Three-day symposium on gene therapy to be held at CMC

A three-day annual cell and gene therapy symposium will be held at Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on August 1.

According to a press release, the symposium, ninth in the series, will be organised by the Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR), a unit of Bengaluru-based Institute For Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) in CMC.

Scientists from both academia and industry, focusing on cell and gene therapy advancements from India and around the world are expected to attend the event. The symposium will serve as a collaborative platform for researchers across various disciplines, including hematology, musculoskeletal, and immune cell engineering. It will highlight the impact of cutting-edge technologies such as induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), gene editing, and vector delivery systems on the field.

The initiative aims to attract more scientific talent to the sector and expedite the development of advanced therapeutics at a lower cost. The CSCR has been dedicated to the development of gene and cell therapies for genetic disorders such as hemophilia, beta thalassemia, sickle cell anemia, and bone defects, the release said.

