Three-day Spanish film festival inaugurated

The Indo-Cine Appreciation Foundation inaugurated a Spanish film festival on Tuesday at the Alliance Française.
“This Spanish film festival is very important to us,” said Bruno Plasse, executive director of the Indo-French Culture Centre, adding: “I am happy we can contribute to the circulation of good cinema.”
Antony Lobo, Spanish Consul and Head of Mission in Chennai, said: “Spain was not much into films until (Francisco) Franco. It was only after 1978 that the Spanish film industry started.”
Sivan Kannan, president, ICAF, presided over the event. B. Ramakrishnan of ICAF addressed the gathering.
The film festival will go on for three days and will screen movies that people in India usually do not have access to.
