Three-day rally of Congress to ‘Save Constitution’ kicks off from Chennai

It will cover 75 km from Chennai to Sriperumbudur; RSS wants to destroy rights guaranteed under the Constitution, says Alagiri

It will cover 75 km from Chennai to Sriperumbudur; RSS wants to destroy rights guaranteed under the Constitution, says Alagiri

A rally to ‘Save the Constitution’ organised by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s SC, ST and Backward Classes wings, Rajiv Gandhi Pachayat Raj Sangathan, Minorities wing, Farmers wing, Fishermen’s wing and unaffiliated Labour wing was flagged off from Sathyamurthi Bhavan on Sunday. It will cover 75 km over three days from Chennai to Sriperumbudur.

Madhya Pradesh’s former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said the padayatra organised by the TNCC, after the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has crossed Tamil Nadu, will be replicated in all the States. “There will also be four conclaves held following this to spread the message of Rahul Gandhi, the idea of Bharat Jodo yatra and the idea of India. Unity in diversity is our strength and the Indian Constitution is the very idea of India,” he said.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram said everyone in the BJP should take an oath not to make any changes to the Constitution, but he felt they would not do so.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanted to destroy the rights guaranteed under the Constitution. “It is only the Constitution that is protecting the people of this country. The Constitution propagates brotherhood and oneness. This country is not of one religion, one language and one culture. Everyone needs protection and freedom. That was the essence of the Congress’ freedom fight and reflects in the Constitution. The RSS wants to destroy this,” he said.

K. Raju, national coordinator, AICC-SC, OBC, Minority & Adivasi Departments, said the TNCC padayatra was a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and was aimed at amplifying Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s goal of uniting people of the country and fighting against the forces destroying the Indian Constitution. “The ‘tapasya’ that Rahul ji is taking up will surely help us address the challenges of destruction of democratic institution, misuse of investigative agencies, communal polarisation, gradual chipping away of fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution, price rise, unemployment and growing disparity between the rich and the poor,” he said.

Rajesh Lilothia, chairman, AICC-SC department, claimed that the BJP and the RSS were trying to weaken the Constitution. “The Constitution gives the right to every citizen, caste, community, State and creed to have a lift of respect and dignity. The RSS, during one of their Dharma Sanstha, said they would implement Manusmriti in 2025. So it is very important for all of us to save the Constitution,” he said.

Several other leaders and members of civil society spoke before the rally was flagged off.