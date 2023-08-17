HamberMenu
Three-day NilgiriScapes 2023 begins today in Ooty

August 17, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Discussions that shed the spotlight on sustaining the Nilgiris’s bio-cultural diversity and conserving the remaining natural landscape will be the focus of “NilgiriScapes — A land in Flux 2023” to be held from August 18 to 20. The conference will be held at RCTC Hall in Udhagamandalam.

Krea University, Keystone Foundation, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, the Edhkwehlynawd Botanical Refuge Centre Trust and members of the Nilgiris Natural History Society have come together for this conference.

The conference will seek to understand how, under the ecological impact perspective, changes in land use had impacted the ecological structure and function of ecosystems services of the Nilgiris. By creating a platform for dialogue and exchange between various stakeholders and domain experts, the conference will cast light on the state of the Nilgiris, its past, present and prospects.

“In recognition of the inalienable link between land and indigenous people, we attempt to make sense of socio-cultural change that has resulted from, or paralleled, concomitant changing patterns in land use. We are eager to understand how dominant gazes affected the landscape of the  indigenous people and what their socio-cultural consequences were and are,” the planning team of NilgiriScapes has said. 

As an outcome, the event plans to bring scholarship of the Nilgiris to create a living archive of knowledge up on which various actions by government agencies, civil action groups, NGOs and citizens concerned can refer for a holistic development plan for the bio-cultural sustainable development of the Nilgiris.

This is the first of a series of annual conferences planned for a sustained effort to examine the region.  The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

