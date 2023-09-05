HamberMenu
Three cops in Villupuram placed under suspension for hoarding seized liquor bottles

September 05, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three policemen attached to the Kottakuppam check-post on the East Coast Road (ECR) in Villupuram district have been placed under suspension on charges of keeping to themselves Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) bottles seized during a vehicle check recently.

Head constables Vinodh, Murali and Mutharasan were suspended by Villupuram district Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai following an enquiry on Monday, September 4, 2023.

A team led by Kottakuppam Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil inspected the check-post and found a carton box containing the IMFL bottles. Based on an enquiry, the Superintendent of Police ordered their suspension.

