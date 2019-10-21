Three Congress workers arrested in Puducherry voter bribery case

The Lawspet Police have arrested three Congress workers in connection with a case of bribing of voters in Kamaraj Nagar constituency, where a byelection is being held on Monday.

Police identified the workers as Shankar, Seedhanandhan and Chandran. Another accused in the case, Elanchezhian, who runs a saloon near Samipillai Thottam, is absconding, a source in the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the election flying squad, a case was registered against the four for distributing Deepavali gift coupons along with certain religious pamphlets. The accused were distributing the coupons from Mr Elanchezhian's saloon when polling was on at a nearby booth at Samipillaithottam, the source said, quoting the complainant.

According to another police source, as many as 194 gift coupons were seized from the saloon.

Earlier in the day, AINRC candidate S. Bouvaneswarane along with his supporters staged a road roko on ECR bypass near Samipillai Thottam, seeking action against the ruling Congress party for Model Code of Conduct violation. They alleged that party candidate A John Kumar was trying to lure voters by distributing coupons.