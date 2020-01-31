Three companies to process seaweed produced by farmers of Palk Bay region

The Fisheries Department on Thursday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three companies to process seaweed produced by farmers of the Palk Bay region -- between Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai. The State produces an average of 4,000 tonnes annually and 1,500 tonnes of natural seaweed is collected every year.

The MoUs, totalling over ₹21 crore, are meant for investments to set up factories/processing units/value addition units so that farmers get an assured price and the seaweed has regular demand. They would also help reduce post-harvest loss and ensure quality. Seaweed is used in confectionery, cosmetics, food, medicine, and neutra-chemicals.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said that natural collection of seaweed for commercial purpose in the State dated back to 1966 in Ramanathapuram district. “Natural seaweed resources exist in Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Pudukkottai districts where around 2,100 families from 18 villages are actively involved in it. Nearly 1,500 families are engaged in natural collection and around 600 families undertake seaweed farming of indigenous Gracillaria edulis and Kapphaphycus alverizi,” he said.

Though adequate fishers have shown interest in seaweed farming, its development has been restricted by several factors including lack of adequate buyers and monopoly of the marketing system; and lack of sufficient seaweed processing industries, he added.

Secretary of Fisheries department K. Gopal, Director of Fisheries G.S. Sameeran were present at the MoU signing ceremony that was held as part of the 3rd India International Seaweed Expo and summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce along with CSMCRI and Government of Tamil Nadu at NIOT, Chennai.