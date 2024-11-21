 />
Three Class XII students killed in a road accident in Tiruvannamalai

Published - November 21, 2024 10:29 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Three Class XII students were killed after one of the students, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree on Avoor Main Road at Vettavalam village near Keelpennathur town in Tiruvannamalai.

The deceased students were identified as V. Muthulingam, 16, J. Jagadish, 17, and V. Raman, 17. They studied at Government Higher Secondary School in Vettavalam village. Initial inquiry revealed that Muthulingam was riding the two-wheeler, while other two students were pillion riders. The trio were heading to meet their childhood friend in Chinnalampadi village near the town when Muthulingam lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree. The trio were not wearing helmets.

In the impact, the trio were thrown out from the two-wheeler. Immediately, other motorists and passerby rushed to the spot. Muthulingam died on the spot, while Jagadish and Raman were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town where they succumbed to injuries. A case was registered by Vettavalam police. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for postmortem. A probe is underway.

