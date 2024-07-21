Three Class X students drown in Vellore

Three Class X students drowned in two separate incidents in Vellore on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first incident, M. Tamilselvan, 15, was taking a dip in a lake in Valayambattu village near Vaniyambadi town when he accidentally slipped and fell into a farm well near the waterbody.

Though farmers and residents, who alerted by Tamilselvan’s friends, rushed to the spot, he had by then drowned. They recovered the body and sent it to Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town. A case has been registered.

In the second incident, V. Saravanan, 15, and N. Avinesh, 15, both Class X students, had gone to an abandoned quarry in Perumugai village. They accidentally fell into the quarry lake, and drowned. Firefighters fished out the bodies. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.