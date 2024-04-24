GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three children drown in lakes near Vaniyambadi, Polur towns in T.N.

In two separate incidents, a pair of siblings and a four-year-old boy drowned, after accidentally falling into lakes near their homes

April 24, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Residents seen waiting at the lake near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur where the bodies of two siblings were recovered by firefighters

Residents seen waiting at the lake near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur where the bodies of two siblings were recovered by firefighters | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

:

Three children, including a pair of siblings, died in two separate incidents, drowning in lakes near Vaniyambadi and Polur towns of Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively.

Police said the deceased were identified as M. Jothika (8) and her brother M. Jothi (7), and S. Hrithikroshan (4). The siblings were the children of agricultural labourer S. Murugan (37) and his wife M. Devi (32), residents of Kothakottai village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur. Jothika and her brother had gone to a nearby lake to give a bath to their pet dog, when they slipped and fell into the waterbody.

As the children were missing for a long time, Murugan and his wife went in search of them and found the pet dog near the lake. Along with other residents, they alerted the Vaniyambadi Taluk police and firefighters, who recovered the bodies from the lake. The bodies were sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi for post-mortems. A case has been registered.

In the second incident, a four-year-old boy, S. Hrithikroshan, a resident of Kottamedu village near Polar town in Tiruvannamalai, followed his grandfather, K. Shankar (62), who went fishing at a nearby lake. Shankar was not aware that his grandson had followed him to the lake and was busy fishing. The boy stumbled and fell into the lake. Shankar heard the sound of the boy falling in and pulled him out. The boy was rushed to the Government Medical College in Vellore where doctors said that he was dead on arrival. A case has been registered by Kannamangalam police. A probe is underway, police said.

