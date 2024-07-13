ADVERTISEMENT

Three children drown in lakes near Tiruvalam and Vellore towns

Published - July 13, 2024 04:33 pm IST - VELLORE

A pair of siblings, 10 and 8, who had gone to celebrate their birthday with a dip in the lake in Tiruvalam, drowned; in another incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned in the Vellore lake

The Hindu Bureau

Siblings V. Raja (10) and his brother V. Sreesanth (8) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three children, including a pair of siblings, died in two separate incidents after they drowned in lakes near Tiruvalam and Vellore towns in Vellore district on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The deceased were identified as V. Raja (10) and his brother V. Sreesanth (8), and K. Senthil (14).

According to police, agricultural labourer S. Venkatesan (37) and his wife V. Devi (32), were residing in Periya Ramanathapuram village near Tiruvalam town in Vellore with their children Raja and Sreesanth, studying in classes five and three respectively at the Government Middle School in the village.

Police said Raja and Sreesanth - whose birthday fell on Saturday - had gone to a nearby lake for a dip, along with six friends from the village. The children slipped and fell into the waterbody. As they were struggling in the water, their other friends cried out for help. Immediately, farmers and other residents rushed to the spot, but by the time they reached the children, they had drowned. Their bodies were recovered from the lake and sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Walajah town near Ranipet. A case was registered by the Tiruvalam police.

In Vellore town, a 14-year-old boy, K. Senthil of Velapadi, went to a nearby lake for a dip. As he did not return for a long time, his parents went in search of him and found his clothesand other belongings at the lake bund. Based on a police complaint, firefighters and the Vellore South police conducted a search recovered the body from the lake. A case has been filed and a probe is underway.

