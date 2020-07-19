Three children drown in forest stream

TIRUCHI

19 July 2020 01:05 IST

Three children, including two girls, drowned in a forest stream near Siruganur on Saturday. According to sources, the children belonging to Mohamadiar Street had gone to the stream with their grandmother Thoulad Beevi to wash clothes. While she was busy, the children moved to a deep part of the stream and started drowning one after another. On seeing them drown, Thoulad Beevi raised an alarm and sought the help of passersby. But they could only retrieve the bodies. Thedeceased were identified as M. Asia Banu, 11, her brother Ashil, 8, and their relative Riswana, 10.

Siruganur police have registered a case and are investigating.

