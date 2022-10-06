Three children die of suspected food poisoning in Tiruppur

While two boys died of suspected food poisoning at the private home for children, one other boy passed away at the hospital

The Hindu Bureau TIRUPPUR
October 06, 2022 18:10 IST

Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth (extreme left) visited the children who developed complications due to suspected food poisoning, at Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital on October 6, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

Three children who were at a private home for children in Thirumuruganpoondi of Tiruppur district died of suspected food poisoning on Thursday.

According to police, a total of 14 children were staying at the home for children, run by a private trust.

The children who ate the dinner prepared at the home on Wednesday night developed complications such as vomiting and a few of them fainted, on Thursday morning.

Two boys died of suspected food poisoning at the centre. The other 12 children were taken to the Government and private hospitals nearby. One more boy died at a private hospital.

The deceased children were identified as Babu (10), Athish (11) and Madhesh (13).

Collector S. Vineeth and City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran rushed to the Tiruppur Government Medical College and Hospital to visit the ailing children.

The Thirumuruganpoondi Police registered a case and investigation is on.

