Three child labourers rescued from coconut farm in Tiruppur

December 28, 2022 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Three children who were employed as labourers near Kangayam in Tiruppur district were rescued by officials from the Revenue Department and Child Helpline from a coconut farm on Tuesday.

S. Kathirvel, centre co-ordinator of Childline Tiruppur, said he received information from Aruldoss, a native of Erayankudy in Kilvelur taluk of Nagapattinam district that his three children were employed as child labourers in a coconut farm owned by K. Karunamoorthy in Majara Pappireddypalayam village in Kangayam taluk.

Based on the information, a team of officials from the Child Welfare, Police, Labour, and Revenue Department led by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Dharapuram, rushed to the spot and found that three children, two girls, and a boy, aged between 14 and 17 were employed as child workers in the farm.

The officials rescued the children and conducted a field investigation.

The Revenue Divisional Officer said Aruldoss, his wife Mythili, their three children, and Mythili’s mother were staying at the coconut farm and were involved in copra processing since May this year. He also borrowed a sum from the farm owner for his expenses and continued to work at the farm. Further, three of his children were also employed as workers, which was in conflict with the law.

The RDO denied the bonded labour aspect in this issue and said the family was allowed to move freely to the markets, and they went to Nagapattinam for a week during the Deepavali festival.

The rescued children were kept at a children’s home for a temporary stay, and they would be produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The official also added a complaint would be registered by the Department of Child Welfare against the farm owner under The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

