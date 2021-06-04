Three boys hospitalised after drinking brew meant for making arrack

CUDDALORE

04 June 2021 10:49 IST

Three teenaged boys were hospitalised, allegedly after consuming a brew used for making illicit liquor, at Puliyur near Kullanchavadi in Cuddalore district.

Police sources said the boys aged 16 to 18 years were walking home through a sugarcane field in Puliyur colony on June 3 evening when they stumbled upon a can of brew with jaggery and other ingredients.

The trio consumed the brew at 3 p.m. and returned home. At around 6.30 p.m. the boys started vomiting and were admitted to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital.

Police said the brew meant for making arrack was peddled in the open by one Boobalan, 29, following the closure of liquor shops in the State due to the lockdown. He was arrested.

A senior police officer said that the police had stepped up surveillance by conducting surprise checks in various areas to curb illicit distillation of arrack.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing police have booked 287 cases, arrested 298 persons and seized 2,353 litres of illicit distilled arrack, 1,285 litres of fermented wash, 750 litres of IMFL and 52 litres of toddy from May 21 till June 4.