Three booked for wall collapse that killed five construction workers in Coimbatore  

July 05, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the wall collapse on the premises of a private college in Coimbatore that claimed the lives of five migrant workers on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

G. Srinivasan, owner of Srinivasan Associates, the firm that undertook the wall construction on the premises of Sri Krishna Institutions in Sugunapuram, Coimbatore; Sadiq Ul Ameer, project manager and K. Arunachalam, site engineer, were booked by the Kuniyamuthur police.

The police said a total of 14 workers of the company were engaged in the construction of a compound wall on the premises of the college, located on the Coimbatore – Palakkad Road, on Tuesday. An old wall collapsed on top of five workers when they were working on erecting a new wall beside it, around 5.30 p.m.

Kolli Jeganathan, 53, Nakkela Satyam, 48, and Rapaka Kannayya, 49, of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, and Bish Ghosh, 24, and Barun Ghosh, 28, of West Bengal, were trapped under the debris. While Jeganathan, Satyam, Kannayya and Bish Ghosh died on the spot, Barun Ghosh, who had sustained injuries, died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The police registered a case against the trio based on a complaint lodged by the wife of Jeganathan, one of the victims. They were booked for offences under Sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 (2) (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder - If act is done with knowledge that it is likely to cause death, but without any intention to cause death, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code.