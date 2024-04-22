GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three booked for circulating false messages about woman’s murder on poll day in Cuddalore district

Rumours were being spread on social media platforms alleging that DMK men killed the woman over her vote; police however said the woman was killed when she tried to stop a dispute her brother-in-law was involved in

April 22, 2024 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Srimushnam police on Monday, April 22, 2024, booked a case against three persons for allegedly spreading false information on social media platforms with regard to the death of a 45-year-old woman from Pakkirimaniyam village in Cuddalore district. The false information being circulated stated that the victim, Gomathi, was murdered by DMK workers on April 19 over her refusal to vote for a particular party.

Police said that Gomathi was injured in a scuffle when she tried to intervene and stop a fight between her brother-in-law Jayashankar, and a group of men. She died on the way to the Andimadam General Hospital in Ariyalur district on April 19.

The police have already arrested five persons in connection with the murder and remanded them to custody.

However, fake messages continued to be circulated on social media platforms that said the victim was murdered by DMK men on polling day.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sathish Kumar, 44, convenor of the DMK district sports development wing, the police booked a case against K. Shanmugam, Hari Prabhakaran and Sinha under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further investigations are on.

