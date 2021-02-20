Three bonded labourers rescued

Vellore

20 February 2021 01:52 IST

Officials from the Revenue and Labour Departments in Vellore rescued three bonded labourers, from two families, from a beedi making unit in Gudiyatham on Thursday. Release certificates have been issued to them.

On Wednesday, judge Selva Sundari of the principal district and sessions court, Vellore, sent a mail to Gudiyatham RDO Sheik Mansoor, informing him about three bonded labourers working in a beedi unit in Agraharam village.

On Thursday, the RDO, Gudiyatham, Thamarai Manalan, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Enforcement and Revenue Inspector Dhanalakshmi inspected the unit and rescued the three bonded labourers. “Out of the three, two were are husband and wife. They had have borrowed some money and had have been working here since 2013. Together they were paid ₹130 per day and the remaining was considered as interest for the loan they had taken. This way they would never be able to pay the principal amount,” said Sheik Mansoor, RDO, Gudiyatham.

Advertising

Advertising