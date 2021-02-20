Three bonded labourers rescued from beedi unit

Officials from the Revenue and Labour Department in Vellore, rescued three bonded labourers, from two families, from a beedi making unit in Gudiyatham on Thursday. The release certificates have been issued to them.
On Wednesday, Judge Selva Sundari, principal district and sessions court, Vellore, sent a mail to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Gudiyatham, informing him about three bonded labourers working in a beedi unit in Agraharam village in Gudiyatham Taluk.
On Thursday morning, Sheik Mansoor, RDO, Gudiyatham, Thamarai Manalan, Assistant Commissioner of Labour, Enforcement and Revenue Inspector Dhanalakshmi inspected the unit and rescued the three bonded labourers.
“Out of the three, two were husband and wife. They had borrowed some money and had been working here since 2013. Together they were paid ₹130 per day and the remaining was considered as interest for the loan they had taken," said Sheik Mansoor, RDO, Gudiyatham.
A complaint has been registered against the beedi unit owner Gopi.
