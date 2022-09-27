Three BJP members held for desecrating Anna statue in Villupuram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Villupuram Police have arrested three members belonging to the BJP in connection with the desecration of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and founder of DMK C.N. Annadurai at Kandamangalam near here. The incident occurred on Monday.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said the trio had been identified as V. Veeramani, 28, S. Pradeesh alias Appu, 25, and Akash, 21 of Kandamangalam. The police have launched a search for three others who are absconding, he said.

The trio had desecrated the statue and garlanded it with slippers and covered the face of the statue with the DMK’s party flag. The accused had also tied a poster of Nilgiris Lok Sabha MP A. Raja to the statue. The police swung into action based on a complaint by the locals.

In the wake of the incident, the jurisdictional police have been instructed to step up vigil and provide security cover to 210 statues of various leaders across the district.