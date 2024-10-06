Three Bangladesh nationals arrested in Namakkal

Three Bangladesh nationals who were working without proper documents and staying illegally in Namakkal district were arrested on Saturday (October 6, 2024).

Acting on a tip-off that four Bangladesh citizens were working in a construction unit at Veesanam, the Namakkal police nabbed them in the early hours of Saturday.

The police investigated and found one person had a valid passport and other documents, but the remaining three did not have proper documents. The trio was identified as Mahamood Maullah, Hanif Hasi, and Islam Ashraful. The police arrested them and remanded them in Puzhal Prison in Chennai. The person who had valid documents was sent back to Bangladesh.

Investigations revealed the Bangladesh Nationals were working as construction workers for the past nine months. The police are investigating further.