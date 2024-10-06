GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three Bangladesh nationals arrested in Namakkal

Published - October 06, 2024 03:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image.

Representational image.

Three Bangladesh nationals who were working without proper documents and staying illegally in Namakkal district were arrested on Saturday (October 6, 2024).

Acting on a tip-off that four Bangladesh citizens were working in a construction unit at Veesanam, the Namakkal police nabbed them in the early hours of Saturday.

The police investigated and found one person had a valid passport and other documents, but the remaining three did not have proper documents. The trio was identified as Mahamood Maullah, Hanif Hasi, and Islam Ashraful. The police arrested them and remanded them in Puzhal Prison in Chennai. The person who had valid documents was sent back to Bangladesh.

Investigations revealed the Bangladesh Nationals were working as construction workers for the past nine months. The police are investigating further.

Published - October 06, 2024 03:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.