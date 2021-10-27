Three auto drivers arrested for overcharging

They allegedly demanded ₹19,000 fare

Three autorickshaw drivers have been arrested for overcharging and forcibly robbing a few migrant labourers in Gummidipoondi police station limits.

The police said Uma Magesh Yadav and Magesh Thakur of Bihar work for a private company in Gummidipoondi.

On Sunday night, they reached Chennai Central to receive 13 youth who were new recruits from their native. Mr. Yadav hailed three autorickshaws.

Money snatched

On reaching the spot, the drivers allegedly demanded ₹19,000 as fare. They threatened Mr. Yadav and snatched money from him.

Based on Mr. Yadav’s complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the autorickshaw drivers P. Akash, 22, of Vyasarpadi, R. Lenin, 30, of Vyasarpadi, and K. Balaji, 30, of Choolai.