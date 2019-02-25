Three arrested for triggering forest fire at Yercaud foothills

Three persons have been arrested for causing forest fire at the foothills of Yercaud near Karungali village here on Saturday.

District Collector Rohini R. Bhajibhakare said the trio — V. Prasad of Pappireddipatti, M. Vinodkumar of Omalur and Anbazhagan from Kannankurichi — had been remanded by the forest department for consuming liquor and causing the fire.

“Five teams have been formed to prevent the spread of fire. If the fire continues, the district administration would look at options like dousing it using helicopters,” Ms. Bhajibhakare said.

Second wind

The fire which broke out broke out in a dry bamboo forest on Saturday evening was controlled by night, but it intensified again on Sunday afternoon.

Since the blaze started spreading towards the 40-ft bridge on the Yercaud Ghat Road, bus services from Salem to Yercaud were suspended and traffic from Yercaud to Salem was diverted via Kuppanur Ghat road. District Forest Officer A. Periasamy said, “The forest fire broke out around 4 p.m. Over 50 families residing at Karungali village were shifted to a government school in Vinayagampatti here.” A senior fire and rescue department official said, “As many as six fire engines and Vajra vehicles were used.

The outer areas of Karungali village and Karuvampatti Zoological Park were wetted to prevent the fire from spreading.” Ms. Bhajibhakare visited the affected areas and families.