Three arrested for smuggling gutkha

The Vellore North police arrested three persons for transporting banned gutkha near Konavattam.

Police sources said they received information that traders had been receiving supply of these banned pan masala items from out-stations in smaller consignments.

A vehicle-checking team led by Inspector K. Nagarajan intercepted a mini van coming from Vaniyambadi and they found pan masala sachets weighing about 500 kg.

They were stacked under other commercial items. Police arrested I. Mongilal, 27, I. Kibaram, 19 of Saidapet, Vellore and the driver R. Rajkumar, 33, of Chettiyappanur, Vaniyambadi and seized the stock as well as the vehicle.

The seized stock was estimated to be worth ₹2.78 lakh, and all three were remanded to custody, police said.