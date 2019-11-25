Tamil Nadu

Three arrested for smuggling gutkha

Police with the seized gutkha.

Police with the seized gutkha.   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

more-in

Consignment worth ₹2.78 lakh seized

The Vellore North police arrested three persons for transporting banned gutkha near Konavattam.

Police sources said they received information that traders had been receiving supply of these banned pan masala items from out-stations in smaller consignments.

A vehicle-checking team led by Inspector K. Nagarajan intercepted a mini van coming from Vaniyambadi and they found pan masala sachets weighing about 500 kg.

They were stacked under other commercial items. Police arrested I. Mongilal, 27, I. Kibaram, 19 of Saidapet, Vellore and the driver R. Rajkumar, 33, of Chettiyappanur, Vaniyambadi and seized the stock as well as the vehicle.

The seized stock was estimated to be worth ₹2.78 lakh, and all three were remanded to custody, police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Vellore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 2:10:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/three-arrested-for-smuggling-gutkha/article30071045.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY