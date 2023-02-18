ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for poaching in reserve forest in Tiruvannamalai

February 18, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Forest Department officials seized two country-made guns, explosives, nets and other equipment; one of the gang is absconding, they said

The Hindu Bureau

A two-wheeler was also seized from the gang, Forest Department officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons were arrested for poaching wild animals in the Sorakolathur Reserve Forest (RF) in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours, on Saturday. An accomplice who was with them, however, managed to flee.

Forest Department officials said two country-made guns, explosives, a two-wheeler, nets, torchlights and batteries were seized from the three.

It was during a routine patrol in the forest that a team of Forest officials found a group of men, inside the reserve forest at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. Once they saw the Forest team approaching in a jeep, they tried to escape on the two-wheeler, leaving behind their things. However, the Forest team rounded up the suspects. “They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the things needed to hunt and cook the meat in the forest. One suspect left a country-made gun and fled the spot,” N. Srinivasan, Forest Range Officer, Tiruvannamalai range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that M. Prakash, 29, S. Anbu, 34, P. Jayaram, 25, and L. Bhaskar, 43, were involved in the crime. All of them were from Devanampattu village, located on the fringes of the reserve forest. Of the four suspects, Bhaskar is still absconding. The suspects procured the country-made gun from neighbouring Kerala through contacts, for hunting of small wild animals. They are first-time offenders. They had poached wild animals to supplement their income from farming, officials said. 

A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Later in the day, Prakash, the main accused, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court Complex in Tiruvannamalai. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

