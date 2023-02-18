HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for poaching in reserve forest in Tiruvannamalai

Forest Department officials seized two country-made guns, explosives, nets and other equipment; one of the gang is absconding, they said

February 18, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
A two-wheeler was also seized from the gang, Forest Department officials said

A two-wheeler was also seized from the gang, Forest Department officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three persons were arrested for poaching wild animals in the Sorakolathur Reserve Forest (RF) in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours, on Saturday. An accomplice who was with them, however, managed to flee.

Forest Department officials said two country-made guns, explosives, a two-wheeler, nets, torchlights and batteries were seized from the three.

It was during a routine patrol in the forest that a team of Forest officials found a group of men, inside the reserve forest at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday. Once they saw the Forest team approaching in a jeep, they tried to escape on the two-wheeler, leaving behind their things. However, the Forest team rounded up the suspects. “They have been poaching in the area regularly as they had come prepared with all the things needed to hunt and cook the meat in the forest. One suspect left a country-made gun and fled the spot,” N. Srinivasan, Forest Range Officer, Tiruvannamalai range, told The Hindu.

Initial inquiries revealed that M. Prakash, 29, S. Anbu, 34, P. Jayaram, 25, and L. Bhaskar, 43, were involved in the crime. All of them were from Devanampattu village, located on the fringes of the reserve forest. Of the four suspects, Bhaskar is still absconding. The suspects procured the country-made gun from neighbouring Kerala through contacts, for hunting of small wild animals. They are first-time offenders. They had poached wild animals to supplement their income from farming, officials said. 

A case has been registered under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

Later in the day, Prakash, the main accused, was produced before the Judicial Magistrate in the Combined Court Complex in Tiruvannamalai. He was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and lodged at the sub-jail in the town.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.