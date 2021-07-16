Police rescue kidnapped man, arrest three persons

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 19:54 IST

The hostage from Dharmapuri had reportedly borrowed money from the accused and delayed repayment

Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping a 35-year-old man, a native of Pappireddipatti in Dharmapuri district, in a monetary dispute and demanding a ransom of ₹25 lakh from his family.

The police said V. Sakthivadivelan, 35, of Pappireddipatti, left for Chennai on Wednesday morning to borrow money from a person known to him.

On Wednesday night, a man called Sakthivadivelan’s wife and claimed that her husband had been kidnapped by a gang. They demanded a ransom of ₹25 lakh. On her complaint, a case was registered in CMBT police station.

The initial investigation disclosed that he had borrowed ₹1.96 lakh from Periyasamy and delayed repaying the amount. However, he again sought an additional amount from Periyasamy. After agreeing to advance the loan as demanded by Sakthivadivelan, Periyasamy invited him to meet at a tea shop on 100 feet road in Koyambedu and, joining with others, kidnapped him in a car from there.

A police team rescued Sakthivadivelan from a private premises in Nandambakkam where he was kept in confinement.

The police arrested three accused V. Karuppaiah, 62, of Virugambakkam, B. Stanley, 40, of Mugaliwakkam and V. Vinodh Kumar, 47, of Nerkundram and launched a manhunt to arrest Periyasamy.